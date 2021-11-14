BECE: Stay away from examination malpractices -EduWatch advises students

Africa Education Watch wants BECE candidates to desist from engaging in examination malpractice

• BECE begins on Monday November 15, 2021

• 571, 894 pupils are expected to sit for the exams



• EduWatch wants students to desist from examination malpractices



Education think tank, Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), is imploring final year students who will write the Basic Education Certificate examination (BECE) this year to desist from engaging in examination malpractices.



In a photo shared on its official social media handles, the non-profit organization urged students to prepare adequately for the exams.



“Dear Candidates, as you begin your exams, prepare adequately and stay away from examination malpractices. Stay safe; COVID – 19 is real,” it said.





The issue of examination malpractice, particularly exam question leakages, has become a great concern to many stakeholders within the educational space.



In the just-ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exam, EduWatch noted in its final report that some papers leaked in full or parts.



“Out of the 20 papers, we monitored, 55% of them leaked, 45% of them did not leak. All the 20 papers were circulated. Out of those circulated, 55% of them had the questions appearing in full or parts in the examination.” Executive Director of EduWatch, Kofi Asare said at the launch of their report.



But the West African Education Council (WAEC) has already assured that no examination paper leakages will be recorded for this year’s BECE.

It says it has put in place tight security measures to ensure that the exams is not compromised.



This year’s BECE is scheduled to take place from Monday November 15, 2021 to Friday November 19, 2021.



In total 571, 894 pupils are expected to sit for this year’s BECE at 2,158 centers throughout the country.