BECE candidates stranded as TDC demolishes school building

Student in front of the demolished building

The Tema Development Company Limited (TDC) has demolished the Paedico International School building at Community 24, leaving the fate of BECE candidates hanging.

The unfortunate incident was preceded by several intimidation and threats issued to students and teachers of the school.



TDC had earlier demolished some ongoing projects of the school at foundation and footing levels amidst threats to the school, after refusal to regularise the land for the purchaser as requested by the Tema Traditional Council led by the late Nii Adjei Kraku II, the original owners.



Atinka News recently published the plea of prospective BECE candidates of Paedico International School to the president to intervene in the issue which was gradually ruining their future after failing to partake in the 2021 BECE.

As school children were on vacation and JHS3 students were preparing to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, TDC taskforce last Friday at around 5pm went to pull down the entire school building including furniture



The Proprietress of the school, Peace Shalom Negbleh, was mainly concerned about the welfare of the school children when school resumes, particularly the final year students who are to return this week to round up preparations for their BECE.



Rachel Marku Aheto and Alex Keni Tawiah, BECE candidates have also been telling Atinka News about how the development has shattered their hopes of writing BECE this year.