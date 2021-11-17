BECE exams takes off smoothly in Techiman

A picture of the pupils at the Techiman municipality

Source: Abdul Aziz Abubakar, Contributor

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) takes off smoothly in the Techiman municipality with a total of 4,605 candidates sitting for the exams in fifteen exam centers.

At the Techiman Senior High School which is the main exams Centre in the municipality as a total of 1,620 candidates with 2,186 boys and 2,419 girls. The rest of the centers are, Nsuta Nana Yeboah JHS, kwarteng Ankomah SHS, Techiman Adventist JHS, mount Carmel girls SHS among others.



Mr. John Kodwo Amissah the Techiman Municipal Director for Education said all was set for the examination.



He took the opportunity to advise candidates to eschew all forms of exams malpractices such as cheating in the exam hall, leakage of exams papers, and many more but should rather concentrate to do independent work. He advised candidates not to be afraid or panic in writing the exams.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Hon. Benjamin yaw Gyarko on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Techiman constituency Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Local Government Decentralization and rural development (MLGDRD) presented some assorted items to the candidates at the exam centers.



The items included 1,250 pieces of pens and exercise books, 25 boxes of King cracker biscuits, 25 crates of Betamalt as a way of motivation.

Hon. Gyarko stressed that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party have secured their education already; he said as it stands now their chance of entry into the Senior high school is guaranteed with the timely intervention of the free senior high school in place.



So, there should be no excuse for students not to perform well in the exam. He encouraged them to expect nothing but the best and also advised candidates to have confidence in themselves and do the right thing. He said they are praying for their success, and they are with them in spirit.



In his remarks, he said, "the Member of Parliament Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah wishes to have been here to meet them but unfortunately, he is engaged in an equally important assignment outside the municipality.



But he extends his gratitude to you through my good self and that he wishes you good luck in your exams."



The Hon. MCE was accompanied by the New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman for Techiman, Hon. Ansah Adjei, the constituency secretary Hon. Asamoah Richard among others.