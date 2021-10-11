BIC donates pens to 70,000 BECE students in Ghana

The donation aims to celebrate BIC Cristal’s 70th year anniversary

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers has donated 70,000 BIC Cristal pens to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support students amidst the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) period.

The donation aims to celebrate BIC Cristal’s 70th year anniversary and stems from BIC’s commitment to improve learning conditions of 250 million children globally by the year 2025. Through the donation, BIC aims to provide students with a reliable pen to help them succeed through a tough examination period.



Commenting on the occasion, George Nkonsah, Business Development Manager for the Ghana-Cameroon cluster at BIC said: “We are proud and delighted to partner with industry leaders such as the Ghana Education Service to support the education field in the country. At BIC, we are committed to improving lives through education, and this is one of the many initiatives that we are proud of and wish to continue to build on in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the education sector around the world and in our region, and we are committed to work with the relevant partners to help flourish and revamp the sector.”



Expressing his delight, Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa, Director General of the Ghana Education Service said: “Under exam pressure, the pen is your only savior. You don’t want your pen to die on you while trying to get those grades in. We are very appreciative of the donation and of BIC’s commitment to the education sector in Ghana. It is refreshing to work with brands that value the importance of education and work to improve communities they operate in. We look forward to further build on this partnership through impactful intiaitives in the future.”

The BIC Cristal Pen has been a flagship product for BIC ever since its inception. It has changed the way people write as it brought together affordability and quality, making it a unique and successful product. Throughout the 70 years, the BIC Cristal® Pen has maintained its popularity across the world – being a highly innovative yet simple to use product.



Today, the BIC Cristal® Pen is on exhibit at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) as well as at the Musée d'Art Moderne/Pompidou Centre in Paris, where visitors are still amazed by its timeless design.



During its 40 years in Ghana, BIC has supported numerous educational projects. The brand has partnered with USAID to assist more 1.1M students to read and write. BIC has also worked with the Graphic Group to revive the culture of reading and writing through literacy programs such as the National Essay Competition.