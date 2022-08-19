BOST cars Auction: 'Meet me in court' — Herald Editor to Chief of Staff

Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare is the Chief of Staff

Editor of the Herald Newspaper Larry Alans Dogbe has served notice to Chief of Staff Frema Opare that she and lawyer, one Gary Nimako cannot intimidate him as he is ready for them regarding her alleged involvement in vehicle auction at BOST.

Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, had written a warning letter and later filed a GHC 20 million defamation suit against Prime Mark Company Limited, owners of the “Herald Newspaper” and its Managing News Editor, but failed to personally serve him in both cases before publishing the details in the media.



The Chief of Staff had in a letter dated August 10, 2022, given Prime Mark Company Limited, publishers of the “Herald Newspaper” a 24-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise for the supposed “defamatory” publication against her by the Newspaper.



The top-rated Newspaper, however, failed to retract the publication and apologize for the alleged defamation.



Reacting to news of the suit on Facebook, Larry Alans Dogbey said his lawyers are ready.

“It’s obvious @Gary Nimako’s law practice has always been driven and sustained by publicity stunts to tickle his clients! He leaked his demand for an apology as well as the GHc20 million lawsuit on behalf of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to his friends in the media for publications before anything else. We are yet to receive any document from him. Our lawyers are ready,” he reacted.



The Chief of staff claims a publication by Herald had a headline with her picture stating: “More Rot Emerge from BOST with Chief of Staff Named Again!” regarding an auction of State vehicles by BOST.



BOST has been in the news for mostly negative reasons recently. At a time the seemingly “powerless” Chief of Staff and her government had supposedly placed a moratorium on the purchase of new vehicles and foreign travels, BOST procured 143 Brand new Toyota Prados for its General Managers with top officials, led by Ekow Hackman and Edwin Provencal spending millions on foreign travels and tuition fees to study at Harvard.