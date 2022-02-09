BOST workers lay ‘RIP’ wreaths to welcome CEO

he wreath which were mostly white and red bore inscriptions such as 'RIP', 'Rest well'

Some workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) have reportedly laid wreaths at the entrance of BOST to welcome the company’s, Chief Executive Officer, Edwin Provencal.



According to Starrfmonline, even though individuals behind the act are unknown, sources say it was targeted at resisting the CEO’s fight against corrupt activities.



The wreath which were mostly white and red bore inscriptions such as “RIP Mr Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well”, among others.

Speaking on this development, the CEO said he was not surprised as the action could have been perpetrated by by some disgruntled staff against the management’s new policies against corruption.



“I am not surprised because it could also be because some disgruntled staff are worried about the introduction of rigorous performance management systems to drive performance,” he said.



“Lately, transport owners’ activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals, which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has made us targets,” he added.



Edwin Provencal was confirmed as the managing director for Board of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) following the resignation of George Mensah Okley as MD of the company in 2019