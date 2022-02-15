BREAKING: Abronye arrested, charged for making false coup allegations against Mahama

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.

His arrest follows an invitation extended to him by the police in relation to some allegations of coup plot he made against former President John Dramani Mahama.



But according to the police, "preliminary investigation of his claim has established that his claims agaisnt the former President is untrue and is likely to occassion a breach of the peace."



Consequently, the police in a statement said "he has been formally arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conduicive to breaches of peace."



The police said the regional chairman will be put before a court on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



According to a police statement released early on Tuesday, Abronye’s presence was needed to assist in investigations into the allegation he made during an interview on Hot FM.

He is reported to have turned up at the Accra Regional Police Command at about 2:40 PM and was taken through interrogation for his claims.



Among several wild claims, the party regional chairman had alluded that former President John Dramani Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda militants to stage a coup in Ghana.



According to him, the former president in pursuit of the agenda has recruited #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to implement the plot through the socio-political movement he leads.



Abronye was speaking on Hot 93.9 FM’s political talk show “Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu.



He made these allegations while commenting on the recent arrest of Oliver Barker following his threat to “do a coup” if the E-Levy bill currently before parliament is passed.

"Mahama and Al Qaeda have connived and are using this man as the frontman. You know this man was a presidential staffer under Mahama? Barker was a presidential staffer when Mahama was president. Do you know that?” he questioned.



Listen to Abronye's allegations against former President Mahama below:



