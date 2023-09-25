BREAKING: Alan Kyerematen goes independent

Alan Kyeremanten

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremateng, has indicated that he will be running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Alan asked Ghanaians to prepare for him going independent.



Alan announced that he was resigning from the NPP with immediate effect because he does not recognise the NPP, which he joined in 1992.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.

“The NPP as it exists now, has very little resemblance to the party that I joined in 1992.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



More Soon