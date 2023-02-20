BREAKING: Another earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

Scene of the second earthquake (Photo credit AJ+)

Another earthquake is reported to have hit Turkey and Syria exactly two weeks after the devastating Monday, February 6, 2023 earthquake.

According to the global news community, AJ+, the earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria and had a magnitude of 6.3.



In a tweet shared on Monday, February 20, 2023, AJ+ added that no causalities have been reported but there were damages to structures.



“BREAKING: A 6.3 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border, two weeks after the devastating earthquake.



"No new casualties were immediately reported but witnesses report damage. Turkey has reported over 6,000 aftershocks since the February 6 earthquake killed over 46,000 people,” parts of the tweet read.



Meanwhile, the mortal remains of former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, who was trapped in the February 6, 2023 earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria, have been returned to Ghana.

After a 12-day search, his remains were found under the rubble on February 18, before it was transported to Ghana, arriving on Sunday from Istanbul.



The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already claimed more than 40,000 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, CNN reports.



