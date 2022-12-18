33
BREAKING: Asiedu Nketiah floors Ofosu-Ampofo to win NDC National Chairman position

Asiedu Nketia Ofosu Ampofo Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

At the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Asiedu Nketiah secured 65.17% of the total vote cast to win the election.

His closest competitor, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo polled just 33.81% of the total vote cast.

According to the Electoral Commission, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah garnered 5,569 while the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo managed 2,892 votes

