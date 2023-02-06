1
Menu
News

BREAKING: Christian Atsu 'trapped' in massive Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu23.png Christian Atsu is reported to have been caught up in the rubble

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s international footballer and former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has been reported to have been ‘trapped’ in an earthquake in Turkey.

According to the Mirror, the former Premier League player is among people who have been trapped under rubble in Turkey, following a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The report indicated that there are currently rescue operations underway to find Christian Atsu.

Atsu formerly played for Chelsea and Newcastle.

He currently plays for Super Lig club Hataysport

According to a report by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.

The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.

"Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now," part of the reports read.





AE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals