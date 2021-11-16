BREAKING: Guan DCE dies after 11 days in office

The late DCE for Guan District, Marlon Anipa

Marlon Anipa was the first DCE of the newly created Guan Assembly

His nomination as DCE was confirmed some two weeks ago



The recently confirmed District Chief Executive of the Guan District Assembly, Mr Marlon Anipa has reportedly died.



According to DGN Online, the death of the first DCE of the newly created district comes just 11 days after he assumed office.

Mr Anipa was unanimously endorsed by Assembly members of the Guan District after he was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo as part of his second term administration.



He gained the votes of all 19 assembly members during his confirmation election some two weeks ago.



The late DCE was a Specialist Consultant and an active member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the United Kingdom before relocating to Ghana.



He contested and lost on the ticket of the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections.