BREAKING: Huge explosion at quarry in Western region leaves many dead and injured

Sun, 10 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An ammonia nitrate explosive disaster at a quarry in the Shama district of the Western Region has reportedly left many dead and injured.

According to reports the explosion happened on Saturday night at a quarry site operated by some Chinese at Anto-Aboso in the Shama District of the Western Region.

According to a post shared by 3news on X, the explosion has destroyed properties and left deep cracks in the ground.

Blood stains could be seen at various sites of the explosion. Police and the Ghana Fire Service have arrived at the site and are working together to control the situation.

While the number of people who have lost their lives is yet to be known, some victims remain missing.

