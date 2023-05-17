BREAKING: IMF approves $3billion bailout for Ghana

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The International Monetary Fund has approved a $3 billion bailout for Ghana, according to a graphiconline report.
According to the report, the bailout was approved at a meeting today [May 17, 2023] in Washington by the Executive Board of the IMF unanimously.
More soon.
