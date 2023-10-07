Israel under attack as Palestinian fighters take control over border in Gaza

Palestinian fighters have launched the largest attack on Israel in years

The Middle East nation of Israel has declared a state of war after Palestinian fighters launched the largest attack on Saturday October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian fighters are said to have also gained control over Israel's border in Gaza while taking several several civilians and military personnel hostage.



According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian fighters from Hamas launched rockets of fire from multiple locations around 06:30am local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday and continued for nearly half an hour.



A senior military commander of Hamas, Mohammed Deif also announced the start of a military operation in a broadcast on Hamas media.



Deif called on Palestinians everywhere to take up the fight against Isreal while describing the attack as “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm"



Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister has said Hamas has 'made a grave mistake' by attacking the Middle East nation.

The group [Hamas] according to The Spectator Index has taken some captured Israelis into the Gaza Strip.



They are reported to have also killed the Mayor of Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev region, Ofir Libstein.





BREAKING: Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'citizens of Israel, we are at war' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Hamas continues to control several positions inside Israel, along Gaza border. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 7, 2023

Palestinian terrorists invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday. The panic caused by this is evident on the fades of the civilians being targeted by heavily armed militants.



Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/l6zviWr2hy — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Israeli Air Force is striking terror targets in Gaza.



Israel has every right to defend itself against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/GRwuTXiV0I — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

Mosques in Jerusalem are inciting war against Israel. pic.twitter.com/sCBhiTwcdd — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: ???????? Israel declares ‘State of war’ & mobilizes soldiers as ???????? Hamas enters Israel



pic.twitter.com/jg7i8m6X8I — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) October 7, 2023

Pleased with the outcome of the Palestinian retaliatory action against Israel.



Palestinian leadership in Gaza performs sujud al shukr, the prostration thanking Allah. #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/4O9Kzi6E3E — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) October 7, 2023

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant following an operational situation assessment held this morning: The Hamas [terrorist organization] has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every… pic.twitter.com/8fkoEU3IcZ — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Israel's Defense Minister says Hamas has 'made a grave mistake' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: ???????? European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she 'unequivocally condemns the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel', says 'Israel has the right to defend itself'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 7, 2023

