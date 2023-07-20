BREAKING: NIB picks up Bugri Naabu’s personal aide, receptionist over leaked audio to oust Dampare

Bugri Naabu spoke to Oyerepa TV

The personal aide to the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This information was shared with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV by the leading NPP member.



The arrest is in connection with a leaked audio in which some three voices are heard plotting the downfall of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

More soon...