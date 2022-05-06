15
PNC's John Ndebugre dies at 72

NDC John Ndebugre .jpeg John Ndebugre was an NDC MP for Zebilla

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The death of a former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, has been announced.

According to a 3news.com report, the former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72, after a short illness.

He is said to have died at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The former MP, who was a lawyer by profession, was married and had four children, the report added.

About John Akparibo Ndebugre

John Akparibo Ndebugre was a Ghanaian politician of the Republic of Ghana.

He was the Member of Parliament representing Zebilla constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana in the 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

He was a member of the People's National Convention.

Early life and education

Ndebugre was born on March 12, 1950. He was a product of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the university.

He was also a product of the Ghana School of Law, where he acquired a Bachelor of Law degree from the school.

Career

Ndebugre was a lawyer by profession.[2]

Political career

Ndebugre was a member of the People's National Convention. He became a Member of Parliament in January 2005 after emerging winner in the General Election in December 2004.

He was elected as the MP for the Zebilla constituency in the fourth parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

Elections

Ndebugre was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Zebilla constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana for the first time in the 2004 Ghanaian general elections.

He won on the ticket of the People's National Convention.

His constituency was a part of the 3 parliamentary seats out of 13 seats won by the People's National Convention in that election for the Upper East Region.

The People's National Convention won a minority total of 4 parliamentary seats out of 230 seats. He was elected with 11,026 votes out of 31,188 total valid votes cast.

This was equivalent to 35.4% of total valid votes cast.

He was elected over Appiah Moses of the New Patriotic Party, Cletus Apul Avoka of the National Democratic Congress and Sulley Aneda Apam of the Convention People's Party.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
