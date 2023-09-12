BREAKING: Parliament to hold public hearing for IGP Dampare, not in-camera

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The hearing of testimonies from persons named in a leaked audio tape where a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was being made, has entered a new week.

Contrary to earlier information that the hearing of testimonies of the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, would be made in-camera, the Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, has just announced that just like the others, this would also done publicly.



He, however, added that there are portions of the hearing (those that bother on national security) that would still be held in-camera.



So far, the ad-hoc committee of parliament has heard testimonies from all the players in the tape: Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); COP George Alex Mensah; Supt George Asare; and Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi.



The sitting to hear the testimony of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is currently underway.

Watch the stream below:







