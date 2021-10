Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

Police are currently at the church premises of Madina Member of Parliament, Francis Sosu Xavier, to arrest him over his protest on Monday 23rd October 2021, GhanaWeb has learnt.

