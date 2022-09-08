36
Queen Elizabeth II is dead

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died. The Queen died at the age 96.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon.

Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.

She thus ruled for 70 years before her death.

Her tenure as Queen of Britain gained her respect and love from her subjects, citizens of former British colonies and people around the globe.

As a former British colony, Elizabeth II was Queen of Ghana from 1957 to 1960, when Ghana became an independent sovereign state.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Republic of Ghana from 9 to 20 November 1961 and from 7 to 9 November 1999.

During her 1961 visit, the Queen famously danced with Ghana's President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at a farewell ball in Accra.

The dance, many scholars believe, was a symbolic moment in the history of the Commonwealth. Despite bombings in the capital and fears that Ghana was getting too close to the Soviet Union, the Queen insisted on this tour to make sure that Ghana did not leave the Commonwealth.

