Shatta Wale granted bail

Shatta Wale was arrested Tuesday night for allegedlly conspiring to stage a gun attack on himself

After spending the night in a police cell, Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale) has been granted bail.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb shows Shatta Wale walking out of the East Legon Police Station where he was held last night.



The Dancehall artiste was surrounded by his friend and fellow artiste, Medikal who together with his actress wife, Fella Makafui, had started a social media campaign for his release.



Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday night after he turned himself in. The police who had issued a statement to the effect that they were after the artiste to aid them in an ongoing investigation.



Public concerns went rife on Monday, October 18, 2021, after persons within the camp of Shatta Wale reported the artist had been attacked by gunmen.



According to Nana Dope, a personal assistant to Shatta Wale who first broke the news, his boss was shot by gunmen around East Legon in Accra and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The Ghana Police Service in a later statement said it has launched investigations into the report.



Shatta Wale, following the police statement, took to his social media page to announce that he had gone into hiding for his own safety.



According to the artist, he had fears for his life after a prophet made a prophecy that he was going to be shot on Monday.



It is however not yet known the current status of two other persons who were arrested in connection with the staged gun attack.



The police before Shatta Wale handed himself over, had announced in a statement the arrest of Kojo Owusu Koranteng (Nana Dope) who is a Personal Assistant to the artiste together with one Eric Venator (Gangee).

The two according to the police were arrested for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.



“The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale,” the statement said.







Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe



Meanwhile, a popular prophet, Jesus Ahuofe, was also arrested on Tuesday by the Ghana Police Service for a prophecy he made about Shatta Wale some three weeks ago.

The prophet, speaking in an interview with Accra FM, stated that Shatta Wale would be shot in a gun attack on Monday, October 18, 2021.



See video of Shatta Wale Walking out of the East Legon Police Station below:







