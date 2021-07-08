Baastona Police rescues 10 trafficked Nigerians, arrests 6 traffickers

The police has arrested the 10 Nigerians for trafficking

The police at Baatsona have rescued some 10 Nigerian nationals from their traffickers in Accra, following a successful tip-off.



According to information from the Baatsona Police, the 10 were rescued at the Coastal Estates down, on the Spintex road.



Providing details, the police statement said that they received an "SOS call on July 6, 2021, at about 4:00 pm, indicating that someone needed help from a house at Coastal Estate down.



"Police followed up on the information to the scene and discovered that one Amas Ekhosuehi aged 24, a Nigerian and his five accomplices also Nigerians had lured ten (10) Nigerian young men into Ghana through the closed borders to engage them in cyber fraud activities," the statement said.

It continued that, "The young men who looked pale and malnourished had several marks of assault on their back. The victims claimed they were lured in batches to Ghana to seek greener pastures however they were camped in a house and prevented from going out but physically abused each time they requested for food or failed to swindle unsuspecting victims to send money."



The statement gave the names of the suspects as Apostle Sunday, 27, from Akwa Ibom State, Monday Echeh, 25, from Edo State, Aboki O.C, 21, from Edo State, Patrick Odez, 26, from Cross River State, and Henry Ochuko, 26, from Edo states.



Aged between the ages of 21 and 24, the victims are said to also be from all the states the suspects are also from in Nigeria.



As part of the arrest, the police also retrieved 14 Laptops from the house, the statement said.



In the meantime, the suspects are in custody and are being processed for court as soon as possible.



