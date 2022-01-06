Baba Daney pays courtesy call on Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama

Baba Daney, others during the courtesy call

Source: Ibrahim Abdulai, Contributor

The CEO of Dasuma Radio, Baba Osman Daney together with the General Manager of the station, Mr. Abdul-Halim Rubai and the organizing committee members of the 3rd edition of Dasuma Radio Clan Soccer Tournament, paid a courtesy call on his Royal Highness, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama to present the winners' of this year's trophy to him for his blessings.

Also part of the delegation were representatives of the 8 Clans who competed for the trophy whom the CEO took turns to introduce to the King.



The King of Dagbon Kingdom was full of praise for the CEO of Dasuma Radio, Baba Daney, for his vision and foresight. He commended him for bringing joy and happiness to the people of Yendi and Dagbon at large through the soccer tournament he's using the Radio Station to organize annually.



The Over Lord stated that Alhaji Daney is a true son of the soil who is dedicated to the development of the area and that explains why he spends huge resources annually to promote unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence. Adding that Baba Daney isn't the richest person in Yendi but only has the passion for making his people happy. This is because, those who may be richer than him hasn't thought of such a great idea let alone implementing it. He asked for Allah's continuous blessings and favours upon Baba Osman Daney and his workers and assured him of his support all the time.



On his part, Baba Osman Daney explained that each and every citizen of Dagbon has a duty to maintain peace in Dagbon, a reason he has chosen to use the Clans for soccer tournament which brings about unity, excitement and strengthen existing bond.

He disclosed that both local and international scouts would be brought in the next edition to select players from the teams of the Clans. This he believes could open up opportunities for the sons and daughters of the Yaa Naa to secure professional careers in soccer. He therefore called for support from the Yaa Naa to get sponsors for this noble project as it is fast becoming bigger each passing year.



The Champions, Mohi Clan, who are playmates historically to Dagombas, on their part disclosed that they have been trying to lift the cup to prove to Dagombas that they could also play quality soccer but haven't been successful until this year. They underscored the importance of the Dasuma Radio Clan Soccer Tournament and how it's generating interest and bringing people together.



The next edition of the tournament comes off in December, 2022.