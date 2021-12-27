Babies born on Christmas receive MTN Xmas hampers

Officials of MTN Ghana

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana has presented 45 hampers to babies born on Christmas Day in three hospitals in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

In addition, each of the hospitals, Hwidiem St Elizabeth Hospital in Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, Kwatire Government Hospital in the Sunyani West and the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, received GHC1, 000 call credits.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a short presentation at Hwidiem, Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, the MTN’s Team Lead for the Bono and Ahafo Regions, said the company was distributing 500 hampers worth GHC150,000 nationwide.



“This is to show our love not only to our cherished customers only, but also put smiles on the faces of the mothers as they delivered their X’mas babies,” he said.

Mrs Gladys Bediako, the Nurse Manager at St Elizabeth Hospital, thanked MTN for the gift.



Francesca Ehornam, a 17-year old nursing mother, expressed gratitude to the company, saying items would greatly lessen the financial burden of the family.