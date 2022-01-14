Baby’s hand rot after medical negligence, mother threatens legal action

One-year-old baby with a rotting right hand

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The mother of a one-year-old baby whose right hand is rotting due to alleged medical negligence by a clinician at St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District in the Eastern Region has vowed to take legal action against the hospital.

The nursing mother, Lydia Dagadu, speaking with Kwaku Dawuro on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 said, a poorly inserted cannula by a clinician at the hospital led to swelling of the hand of the baby.



“They are twins. The elder twin is the one they have damaged the hand. I went to the hospital with the baby on November 31, 2021, and on December 4, 2021, a doctor by the name of Dr. Abu was trying to set the line for the cannula but was struggling to get the vein so he asked for help from another doctor. The next day my baby’s hand was swollen.



When I started complaining they came to take away the cannula. They further conducted a scan and told me the hand of the boy was damaged, that they need to cut off the damaged hand which I opposed. I insisted they explain to me what caused it but they refused”.

We will take legal action against the Hospital for damaging my son's hand” she stated.



Meanwhile, the lawyer for St. Dominic Hospital lawyer Micheal Numetovor junior denied the alleged medical negligence because the hospital did all it could for the child but blamed the injury of the baby hand on an herbalist man they sent the baby to.



“The hospital has not done a medical negligence so they can go anywhere they want to go we will meet them,” the lawyer said