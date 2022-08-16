3
'Back me to drag ECG to court' - MP rallies Krobos

Hon Albert Tetteh Nyakotey Albert Tetteh Nyakotey

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: Michael Oberteye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Hon Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, is contemplating taking legal action against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over recent developments in the area which have left the place without power for more than three weeks now.

Expressing regret over the current outage which he noted has taken a toll on various institutions in the two Municipalities, Mr Nyakotey said, "I'm angry and unhappy because now, our university is about to close down, our hospitals are about to close down, people who have taken loans have lost all their capital... this is not what we want."

The legislator asserted that seeking justice at the law courts remained the last option for the people.

The MP is therefore rallying his constituents behind him in his endeavor to seek legal redress.

"Tomorrow, we'll know where we'll get to but if you back me, I'll send the ECG to court," he said to rapturous applause from the crowd who had gathered for a town hall meeting at Somanya aimed at engaging residents on the progress made towards addressing the current impasse.

He assured them of the success of the suit as Krobos in various parts of the world were in touch with him, ready to support the action.

"I want to send the ECG to court to let them know that they can't cheat us," he stressed.

According to him, though ECG customers in the Yilo Krobo area were against the deployment of the meters in their homes, close to 85% have had their homes fixed without resistance and called for further sensitization of the people before the resumption of the exercise.

The lawmaker said though there were assurances from the power distributors to restore power on Thursday, July 11, this couldn't be carried out because according to the ECG, the transformers were filled with sand.

The Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities have been without electricity since July 27 after the ECG cut power to the area following months of hostilities between the ECG and its customers over the deployment of prepaid meters in the area.

Some parts of Lower Manya Krobo have been without power since July 20.

