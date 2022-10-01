Back off and mind your business – Ras Mubarak slams ‘coward’ Haruna Iddrisu

Ras Mubarak has had some strong sentiments to share against Haruna Iddrisu

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbumgu, Ras Mubarak has called out the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna over the upcoming constituency internal elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Ras Mubarak in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb was sentimental towards the minority leader who is also the MP for Tamale South.



According to the former MP, there is a deliberate attempt by the minority leader to meddle in the party’s upcoming internal elections within constituencies that are outside his jurisdiction.



“Those who think they can sit in their constituencies and interfere in internal elections in other people’s areas should think again. Party elders have watched aloof for Haruna Iddrisu to create problems in the region. You go about asking who’s Ras Mubarak’s candidate for constituency elections. It’s not smartness, it’s cowardice,” he wrote.



In what sounds like a strong caution to the minority leader, Ras Mubarak warned Haruna Iddrisu to stay away from internal party affairs within Kumbumgu as he will not take any such move lightly.



“Others may take it lying down. I won’t. I take no prisoners. The party belongs to all of us. You would stay in your constituency and mind your business there. You want to control NDC by determining who gets what and where? Not in Kumbungu. Back off Kumbungu and mind your business Mr. Minority Leader,” he added.

Ras Mubarak represented the people of Kumbumgu on the ticket of the NDC between 2017 and 2021.



With the NDC readying for its internal elections, a lot of stalwarts including prospective parliamentary aspirants within the party are gearing up for contest.



It is however not official if the former MP is aiming at a comeback to office in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the NDC.



Unlike the ruling New Patriotic Party, the NDC is yet to conduct election of party executives from the branch to national level.



The NPP on the other hand is now left with the election of a flagbearer and parliamentary candidate, having held the rest of its internal elections ahead of the 2024 general elections.





