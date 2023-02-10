Bad bridge impeding our access to school – Samreboi school children

Samreboi bridge currently seen with parts of the wooden floor coming off

School children in Samreboi-Mumuni, in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, have appealed to the government to fix a dilapidated bridge which has contributed to their lateness to school.

The bridge which is plied by both vehicles and pedestrians has become a death trap in the community causing the deaths of motorists and commuters.



The bridge which is currently seen with parts of the wooden floor coming off is having a toll on the education of school children who use it on their daily commute to school.



Some female schoolchildren who were en route to school spoke to Osofoba Saah Ezekiel about their predicament.



“This our bridge is ruined. We need the government’s intervention. We suffer on our way to school, most of the time, the cars get stuck here, and when we get here, we’re mostly in a hurry. By the time we get to school, the teachers would be thinking we deliberately come late, but it isn’t us,” one of the students stated.



Another student explained that: “On our way to school, the problem we have here, is the cars because of the nature of the road, and the bridge, the vehicles when they get here, get stuck and so when we get here there is no way for us to pass.

“Most of the time, by the time we get to school, lessons would have been over. When it rains, it’s worse, when you pass here, you just suffer, we’re pleading with the government to help us.”



The students want the government to intervene and fix the dilapidated bridge.



“There’s no way for us to pass to school, the cars will be stuck here, leaving no space for us to pass through to school. We plead with the government to come to our aid.



“The teachers blame us for coming to school late, but it’s not us,” another student said.



