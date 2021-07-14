Badu Kobi ‘celebrates’ fulfilled prophecy about chaos in South Africa

Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi

• Badu Kobi is 'celebrating' a prophecy come true

• He says his prediction about South Africa descending into chaos is manifesting



• The latest comes on the back of two failed football-related prophecies in 24 hours



Despite two prophecy misses in a 24-hour period and a promise to respond to critics come July 18, founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi has found something prophetic to celebrate.



According to him, his 29th prophecy delivered on January 24th has come true and he presented proof of that via a 3 minutes 23 second video posted on his church’s Facebook page on Tuesday, July 13.



“South Africa shall be shaken and it will hit the presidency,” Badu is heard saying, which statement was also the title of the video.

After his pronouncement and translation into Twi, a voiceover is heard acclaiming the manifestation of the prophecy, stating thus: “By the word and the spirit of God at work, prophecy number 29 has started happening in South Africa, watch the evidences."



A medley of videos of ongoing unrest in South Africa follows with burning of structures and cars and reproduction of stills from a news portal report on the violence that has rocked some two provinces in the country.



What is happening in South Africa?



There is spreading unrest that has led to mass looting of shops, burning of shopping centers and cars as well as deadly violence in the last few days.



The chaos was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma who is currently in prison custody serving a 15-month jail term for contempt.

His home province of KwaZulu Natal was where the violence started from and remains the epicenter even though it has since spread to Gauteng Province that contains Johannesburg, a key commercial hub.



President Cyril Ramaphosa this week deployed the military – South Africa Natonal Defense Force, SANDF; to help curb the rising violence and destruction.



Failed twin prophecies and social media backlash



Two recent public prophecies relating to football finals in Europe and South America failed to materialize making Badu Kobi the butt of jokes on social media.



The first was a prediction that Brazil will beat Argentina in the Copa America finals played over the weekend, Brazil lost by a goal to nil as Messi and his charges won their first international trophy for Argentina since 1993.

Hours after the Copa flop, Badu Kobi turned his attention to Europe predicting that England was going to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on June 11. In the end, Italy beat the Brits 3 – 2 via penalties.



In the wake of rising criticism and media scrutiny, Badu Kobi announced in a July 12 Facebook post that he will answer critics coming Sunday.



“The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi will answer his critics on Sunday. Before then, he will not be in touch with any media house. He is focused on changing lives. His love to you all. Thank you all,” the post read.