Badu Kobi's football prophecies was not from God it was from his intuition - Kyiriabosom

Head pastor of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently for some two failed prophecies about football.

The Founder and Leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre and also the 2020 Presidential Candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Christian Kwabena Andrew aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom says the two prophecies by Badu Kobi was from his own intuition and not God.



Speaking on Konongo based Kings Radio's Royal Breakfast Show with the host Kingsley Owusu Brobbey (Scobonana), Rev Christian popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom noted that the Holy Spirit never answers calls on sporting activities.



"It was just a self-acclaimed prediction but not prophecy revealed to him from God because the Holy Spirit will rather respond to those praying for salvation but not giving out prophecy about football", he said.



Rev. Andrew urged the Government and stakeholders to put in more effort to sponsor the local football rather than supporting the foreign leagues.



"Local football should be what we have to support most but not foreign Leagues which brings no value to the Country," he emphasized.

The man of God had predicted that the Samba boys of Brazil will beat the Albiceleste of Argentina to win the Copa America title in Maracana but Angel Di Maria had other ideas.



Prophet Badu Kobi is famed for his heart wrenching prophecies about top personalities and political parties in Ghana but has now veered into the murky waters of football prediction.



His first two predictions hit the rocks as he has been a laughing stock after England failed to win the Euro 2020 after he said it will be an easy win for the English side.



England's bid to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy ended in the familiar agony of defeat in a penalty shootout as Italy claimed the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley. He had also predicted that Donald Trump and John Mahama would win the USA and Ghana elections in 2020 but his prediction failed.