Badu Kobi’s prophecy fails again as Ghana’s revenge mission against Uruguay crashes

Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay despite Prophet Badu Kobi's prediction of a win

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has once again hit a miss in predicting the outcome of a football match.

The prophet, ahead of Ghana’s encounter with Uruguay in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, predicted that the Black Stars will beat the South Americans to progress from the group stages.



“Ghana will not lose their match to South Korea but Ghanaians must not engage in betting. God’s word for football is not for betting,” he stated.



"Ghana is already in the next round. Even if Uruguay scores the first goal, Ghanaians will, at the end of the match have the celebration. There shall be celebration all over Ghana. God is for Ghana," he said.



Despite the emphatic words of the prophet, Ghana was kicked out of the tournament after winning only one out of their three group matches.



After losing to Portugal in their opening game and grabbing the maximum three points against South Korea, the Black Stars of Ghana needed at least a draw to qualify for the round of 16.

However, the team lost two goals to nil against Uruguay in their final match.



This would not be the first time Prophet Badu Kobi has hit a miss in predicting the result of a football match.



In July 2021, Badu Kobi had prophesied that Brazil would win the Copa America title ahead of Argentina but that proved to be false as Lionel Messi led his charges to beat Brazil at the Maricana Stadium thanks to an Angel Di Maria strike.



During the final match of the Euro 2020, Prophet Badu Kobi again predicted that England was going to beat Italy to win the coveted cup.



According to him, he saw the favour of God was upon Gareth Southgate's men who were set to beat Italy.

"Today, England will beat Italy," Prophet Badu Kobi said on Sunday, hours before the final match at Wembley.



"I will say it again. That is the work of a prophet. Keep saying what God is saying."



However, at the end of the fixture which went into extra time after a 1 - 1 score in normal time, it was Roberto Mancini's Italy who triumphed 3-2 on penalties to win the tournament.







