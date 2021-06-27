Baffoe Bonnie had an arresting sense of loyalty and duty – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama addressing the crowd at the late Baffoe Bonnie's burial service

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized his former senior advisor on corruption, the late Baffoe Bonnie.

Mr. Mahama among other things cited during the funeral ceremony on Sunday, June 27 that late Bonnie is one individual who stays true to his commitments and objectives irrespective of setbacks.



“I joined the family, friends, and colleagues of my friend, comrade, and brother, Kwesi Sainti Baffoe Bonnie (Babo) at the Agape Church on Saturday for his burial service and funeral. Babo indeed was both a friend and brother to me, just as he was to many others. He had an arresting sense of loyalty and duty. Nothing could faze him once he pledged his support and commitment to any goal or objective, he set himself," he stated.

“Babo served as my Senior Advisor on Political Affairs when I was Vice President. Later on, when I became President, I appointed him as my Senior Presidential Staffer. We, therefore, worked closely in government for eight years. As was expected, he distinguished himself in all these roles.



"I have lost my friend and brother, Babo. Our party has lost a dependable son. Our nation has lost a media icon. And his wife Naana and the children have lost a loving husband and a kind father. Babo, may your soul rest in perfect peace," he added.