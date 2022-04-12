Bagbin as Minority Leader did worst - Baako on Speaker and Minority Chief Whip banter

Alban Bagbin and Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka recently challenged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin on his decision to refer three Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee.

The three are; the Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



The Speaker based his decision on Article 97 (1)c of the Constitution which states that: "A member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing to the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen Sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet" as well as the Standing Orders and some rulings from the Supreme Court.



According to him, he also based his decision on petitions submitted to him on absenteeism of Members of Parliament.



However, the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency challenged the Speaker vehemently; insisting that the issue should have been raised on the floor by a Member of Parliament first before the Speaker could act on it.



Some have, however, condemned Muntaka for "disrespecting" the Speaker.

Giving his take on this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', renowned Journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr said even though the Asawase MP's action cannot be condoned, "this is not the first time".



" . . this is not the first time; it's a recurrent phenomenon," he indicated.



"They are a contest of ideas and Muntaka is applying what the constitution and standing orders allow him to do. He wants to raise a substantive motion to challenge the decision of the Speaker . . . the Speaker through a formal communication raised a legitimate issue that is impacting negatively on parliamentary business over the years, and so I don't see how anybody can contest that in principle; even though nobody can be prevented from contesting that decision using the appropriate procedure and that is what Muntaka was doing," he added.



Kweku Baako referring to past records, recalled how Bagbin, then Minority leader also challenged the then Speaker.



According to him, "he (Bagbin) did worst but it doesn't mean you should repeat it".