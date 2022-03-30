Bagbin better off as Speaker than NDC flagbearer - Concerned Ghanaians

Alban Bagbin

Following a suggestion by some public spirited persons that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) make Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as the party’s Flagbearer or at least running mate for the 2024 elections, others have countered.

Mr. Frank Mintah, an opinion leader in Tema is saying that such a move would be a loss to Ghana and even the NDC because Hon. Bagbin is best cut for his current job as Speaker.“I can understand why people, especially those who are pro-NDC would call for such a move by the Speaker, but I respectfully do not think such a call is well situated in logic.



“The simple reason is that, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is a perfect fit for the job he is occupying now as Speaker of Parliament,” Mr. Mintah wrote in a comment.



According to him, “even though many may think it would be an upgrade for Hon. Bagbin to become President, experience is the best teacher and where Bagbin is most experienced is in parliament and so for me, the Speakership is the crown that befits his long service to Ghana.”



Mr. Mintah’s reaction is to a call by a group of Ghanaians on the opposition NDC to pair Rt. Hon. Bagbin with former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, on the party’s 2024 presidential ticket.According to Mr. G. Tahiru, Mr. Jacob Yakubu, Dr. Kusi Afari-Oppong and Madam Dian Akosua Bisa, such a ticket would be a sure banker for the NDC and that the NDC could either make Hon. Bagbin the Flagberer or the Running Mate on the ticket.



But according to Mr. Frank Mintah, Rt. Hon. Bagbin is already in the right service as Speaker.

“People should realize that the position of Speaker makes Bagbin co-equal with the President.



Government is made up of the executive, the legislature and the Judiciary and the heads of these institutions are equally powerful and so Mr. Bagbin does not need to be president before he can be in vantage position to serve the nation.”



He adds that as Speaker, Hon. Bagbin “is already giving us a sterling performance in the hung 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, where it takes the experience of the likes of Hon. Bagbin, to keep it in peace.”



On his part, Mr. Bawa Agbavitor agreed that a Dr. Kwabena Duffuor presidential ticket for the NDC would be a masterstroke but that as for Hon. Bagbin, he is exactly needed where he is now.“I would rather encourage the NDC to make Dr. Duffuor flagbearer and program to repeat Rt. Hon. Bagbin as Speaker if they win election.



Dr. Duffuor’s clout as an entrepreneur and a financial person will automatically make him a hot cake for Ghanaians in the wake of the current economic challenges.

Also, his Ashanti nativity will really be a big problem for the NPP who have not really done much in the Ashanti region, their stronghold.



“But Hon. Bagbin is already beloved in his position as Speaker and I am not sure there really are any who wish him ill as it is.”



Mr. Agbavitor also reiterated Hon. Bagbin’s effect on the hung parliament points out that the hung parliament becomes rowdy when Bagbin is not around but becomes calm when he is around.



“Bagbin is like the beloved uncle of the hung parliament; both sides revere him and that is the kind of effect you want your Speaker to have on Parliament, especially a hung one,” he wrote.