Bagbin did not request $50,000 while in Dubai – Parliament dispels 'fake news'

Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament has rubbished claims that the Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin, requested $50,000 a week after his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for routine medical check-ups.

In a statement seen by Starrfm.com.gh and signed by the Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, she pointed out that the specific details of each category of a public employee in Parliament are covered by the law.



“We will like to state categorically that the Rt. Hon. Speaker has not, at any point in time, made a direct cash request from Parliament. The condition of service of public employees, including political office holders cover medical care, both local and foreign.



“The current Speaker has no authority and has not made any attempt to, in any way amend or alter what has been in existence before he came into office,” she explained.

Mrs. Addo also reminded the media that they are partners in development and therefore incumbent on them to adhere to ethics and professionalism at all times.



“Parliament is fully aware of the dire times we are in as a country and is mindful to avoid any profligate spending.



“Indeed, the 8th Parliament, right from its inception has sought to put the interest and wellbeing of the taxpayer at the fore of all its considerations and deliberations for the enactment of laws and formulation of policies,” she added.