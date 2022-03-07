Bagbin did not travel to Dubai with his children – Parliamentary Service

Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has refuted claims in the media that Speaker Alban Bagbin travelled to Dubai with his children when he went there to seek medical attention.



In a statement issued on March 7, 2022, the Parliamentary Service indicated that the Speaker had never included his children on a trip which cost was borne by the state.



“For purposes of clarity, Mr. Speaker travelled with the medical doctor in charge of Parliament Medical Centre, his spouse as career and two other officials of Parliament as the least in practice. There is no advance party, no children, and certainly no other member on his entourage. What is intriguing is the focus on Mr. Speaker’s travel and the efforts at exaggerating the cost,” the statement said.



It added that “the figures quoted in the story as per diem are false. The Speaker has no hand in the computation of his per diem and it is available as part of the official records of the State. It is part of the mischief that the publication is aimed at.”

The Office of the Speaker, also, said that it is fascinated by the focus on the Speaker’s travels and attempts to exaggerate its cost because there are state officials whose frequency of travel is way more than that of the Speaker.



“.. there is complete silence on the travels of other members of government, the frequency of which is far higher than that of Mr. Speaker. Even within the hierarchy of Parliament, there are members of the leadership whose frequency of travel is far higher than that of Mr. Speaker.



“It is also on record that Rt. Hon. Bagbin, in his 14 months as Speaker, is the least travelled of all previous Speakers of Parliament within the same time frame,” it said.



