Bagbin has not requested for $50,000.00 – Parliament debunks reports

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

Parliament has denied reports that the Speaker of Ghana’s legislature, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has made a request of $50,000.00 to cover his medical bill.



In a publication by Dailyguide, the Speaker who has travelled to India on a medical trip was said to have requested for the said amount aside other previous payments.



“Mr Bagbin, who claims he travelled with four people on his recent trip, in less than a week after jetting out of the country, is said to have asked for an additional $50,000, having claimed $120,000 already,” the Daily Guide report alleged.

However, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo in response to the publication, the legislature denied that Speaker Bagbin had made a direct cash request to cater for his medical expenses.



Parliament sought to explain that the Speaker by virtue of his position, is the beneficiary of covered medical care as part of his conditions of service.



“The attention of Parliament has been drawn to a report in the Daily Guide Newspaper purporting that the Rt. Hon Speaker made a request of Fifty (50) Thousand US Dollars from Parliament a week after his trip to Dubai for a routine check-up.



“We would like to state categorically that the Rt. Hon. Speaker has not, at any point in time, made direct cash requests from Parliament. The conditions of service of public employees including political office holders, cover medical care, both local and foreign. The specific details of each category of public employees is covered by law,” the statement said.



According to Parliament, while the current Speaker has made no attempt to amend his emoluments, the House has become more mindful of prevailing economic conditions and profligate spending in the interest of taxpayers.

“Parliament is fully aware of the dire times we are in as a country and is mindful to avoid any profligate spending. Indeed, the 8th Parliament, right from its inception, has sought to put the interest and wellbeing of the taxpayer at the fore of all its considerations and deliberations for the enactment of laws and the formulation of policies. This has been manifestly exhibited in the way proceedings have been held since January 2021,” the statement added.



Parliament thus entreated media houses to be fair and temperate in their reportage while remaining independent and adhering to their house styles.



