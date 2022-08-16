Bagbin has used speakership to prove he’s the best for NDC - Group

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists is lamenting that the party has so far missed quality leadership that Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin could have given the party.

In a statement released on Monday, the group calling itself ‘Committed Progressives of NDC’ expressed regret for the kind of savvy leadership that Rt. Hon. Bagbin is giving in Parliament is actually what the NDC has been lacking.



“The firmness, sense of direction and protection that Bagbin has given members of the Legislature is the exact opposite of the picture in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as we speak,” lamented the statement co-signed by Mr. Kosi Avavugah, Convener of the group.



It adds, “with the long spell of disorientation and disorganization and timidity in the NDC under the former president John Mahama one cannot help but to ask himself why at all we did not elect Bagbin to lead the NDC.



“So far Bagbin has used his speakership in Parliament to prove that he is a better leader than John Mahama.”



Other signatories to the statement are Rebecca Aku Agblornovi, Grace Dzigbordi Mensah and Mr. Frank Afelete Anku.



The statement comes in the wake of leaked revelations that the NDC MPs in Parliament are virtually lobbying Rt. Hon. Bagbin to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.

It has emerged that most of the Minority MPs often storm the office of the Speaker and suggest to him that they are ready to back him if he is willing to step up to the plate and contest for the 2024 flagbearership.



Many of the MPs are said to be itching for a Bagbin comeback because they feel that a change of former president Mahama could be the best element of surprise that the NDC can pull on the NPP which is currently honing a campaign message around a repetition of the corruption allegations and claims of incompetence against John Mahama.



It has also been said that if even NDC wins with Mahama as candidate, Mahama cannot not be trusted to prosecute many of the members of the Akufo-Addo government who have been corrupt in office.



Buttressing this point in their statement, the Committed Progressives Of NDC pointed out that in contrast to John Mahama who sat down like a lame duck and allowed the NPP to destroy his image, Bagbin has been tough as Speaker, standing up to both the presidency and the Judiciary in defense of the Legislature.



“Bagbin’s astuteness shows us clearly that if he becomes president and it becomes necessary, he can prosecute even Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for corruption. This is the kind of leader we need now in the NDC, a leader who cannot be manipulated by former president Kuffuor and can be on the throne for eight (8) years”.