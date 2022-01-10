Bagbin is still my best friend despite our disagreements – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu , Speaker or parliament, Alban Bagbin

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin remains his best friend despite their recent differences.

He disclosed on Kumasi-based Otech FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that though they have in the recent past been engaged in heated exchanges, it does not mean they have fallen out as being suggested.



According to him just like a husband-and-wife quarrel and continue with their marriage, so is his friendship with the speaker he has known for decades.



“Bagbin is my friend since I became a majority. Before becoming a majority leader, we were quite close. I hope you are married? Are there no times you have disagreements with your wife? Does that end the marriage? Sometimes we disagree on matters of substance but we move on after that”, he disclosed.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs however expressed regrets over recent happenings in parliament indicating that it is not an embarrassment to those who engaged in the violent acts but every lawmaker.



He expressed hope that things of such nature will not repeat themselves as it negates the democratic credentials of the country expressing hope that lawmakers will take a cue from happenings of last year before the house rising for the yuletide.

Background



It would be recalled that Parliament before going on recess last year, some Members of Parliament engaged in fisticuffs following a disagreement during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when the MPs were voting in a headcount to decide whether the E-levy bill should be accepted under a certificate of urgency.



The Minority had attempted to stop the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over the House, from leaving his seat and participating in the voting process.