Bagbin leads MPs to plant trees at Parliament House

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says environmental sustainability must be pursued collectively. In this regard, he said it behooves all Ghanaians to join in efforts to safeguard the planet.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to plant trees on the precincts of Parliament House, he said in today’s world, ”issues of the environment and climate change have become topical, not because they are fashionable, but, because they are existential issues for man”.



Mr. Bagbin said the House did not sit to enable Members to lead the efforts in their Constituencies due to the importance Parliament attaches to the Green Ghana Day.



The Speaker planted a deep rooting tree popularly called the Tree of Life.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh planted one on behalf of the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu while the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako planted another.



Other leaders who planted were Lydia Seyram Alhassan , the Second Deputy Majority Whip, on behalf of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu while the First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim planted one on behalf of the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.