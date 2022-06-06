Bagbin leads parliamentary delegation to CPA African regional conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt.Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is leading a Ghanaian delegation to the 52nd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) African Region Conference taking place in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from 03 to 09 June 2022.

The delegation will represent Ghana's interests, inclusive of Parliament in the Conference and related meetings under the theme, “The role of African Parliaments in building an inclusive society to counter growing insecurity in Africa”, with a view to explore and share ideas and perspectives on how to strengthen democracy in Africa.



Mr. Bagbin, a seasoned legislator who recently retired from his MPship slot, only to be elected Speaker, is expected to address the session on ways to strengthen parliamentary democracy in Ghana and the African sub-region.



Having garnered more than two decades of experience as an MP representing the people of Nadowli-Kaleo, Mr. Bagbin was elected on the eve of January 7, 2021, as Speaker of Ghana's Parliament.



During his tenure as Speaker, he has been able to enhance the image of Parliament and has restored the lost hope of Ghanaians in the legislature.



Since the return of the country to multi-party democracy in 1993, the previous Parliament has been described as a rubber stamp of the executive being the first opposition member to be elected to serve as a Speaker in a government other than his party, and his nationalism has endeared him to the hearts of the general populace.



The African Region of the CPA comprises 63 national and subnational legislatures with a mission to promote and protect the interests and perspectives of African Parliaments and countries, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and to promote gender equality, the emancipation of women, and respect for human rights, freedoms, democracy, and good governance.

The conference is hosted by the Parliament of Sierra Leone in collaboration with the CPA Africa Region Secretariat and brings together 400 delegates, observers, and other participants from CPA Africa Region Member States (Branches) including; Ghana, Botswana, Lesotho, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Cameroon, Namibia, Malawi, and Tanzania, as well as sixteen Sub Branches; Nine from South Africa and Seven from Nigeria.



The Conference will be opened officially on Monday, 06 June 2022, at the Freetown International Conference Center, at the Bintumani Hotel, in Aberdeen, Freetown.



The Ghanaian delegation will participate in the plenary and side meetings of various committees including; the Executive Committee, Commonwealth Women’s Parliament Steering Sub Committee, Constitutional Amendment Ad hoc Sub Committee, Regional Representatives Sub Committee, and Programme Planning and Finance Sub Committee.



The high-level delegation led by Rt Hon Bagbin includes the leaders from both sides of the house, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



In accordance with rules 15 (1) and (2) of the Regional Conference Preparation Guidelines, CPA's approved party representation formula for Parliamentary representatives for Ghana's Parliamentary delegation are:



. Mr. Cyril Nsiah: Clerk to Ghana's Parliament

. Mr. Richard Acheampong: Head of Speaker’s Secretariat



. Mr. Camillo Pwamang: Member of the CPA Secretariat



. Ms. Sheba Osei: Head, Parliamentary Relations



. Ms. Akua Osei-Somuah: Senior Assistant Clerk and one more member from the speaker's office.



. Hon Mahama Shaibu: Speaker’s Office.



The Ghanaian delegation is expected to deliberate on the following topics:

• Strengthening Parliamentary Visibility: Parliamentary Efforts in Resource Allocation for Purposes of Executing its Constitutional Mandate,



• Evolving and Adapting New Strategies for Increased Women Participation in Politics,



• The Role of African Parliaments in Accelerating Intra-Africa Trade,



• Mobilizing Regional, International Coordination, and Cooperation to Respond to COVID-19 and Future Pandemics,



• Drawing Lessons from COVID-19 to Build Foundations for Future Pandemics



The CPA was founded in 1911 at a meeting of Heads of Government in Westminster Hall as the then-Empire Parliamentary Association and its affairs were administered by the UK Branch. The original members were Australia, Canada, Newfoundland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

