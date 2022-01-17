Bagbin not endangered over temporal withdrawal of security detail – Ghanaians told

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Awudu Mahama, Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, says the government of the day will never dream of risking the life of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin following the withdrawal of his security detail.

The Ghana Armed Forces has withdrawn military personnel attached to the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his protection.



A letter from the Ghana Armed Forces signed by the Chief of Staff addressed to the Speaker said the officers were deployed without proper procedure. The soldiers have been with the Speaker since January 2021 when he assumed office.



The letter further noted the deployment will be regularized after their withdrawal. It however did not indicate timelines for the redeployment.



Sharing his position on the letter, Awudu Mahama shared, “the temporal withdrawal of the Speaker’s security detail is not endangering him and such a stance should not be promoted. The government will suffer the consequences if the Speaker is not safeguarded so they will do nothing to endanger him.”

With the Speaker being from the opposition party, the Editor believes the entire country will take the government on if “any harm befalls the Speaker. We should be focusing on keeping the Speaker safe as well as all Ministers of state.”



The Standards of Procedure when it comes to the security of the Speaker of Parliament has always been the detail assigned to them must be made up of Police personnel. However, for the first time in the nation’s history, the Speaker’s security detail comprises of Military personnel.



In the Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show with host Samuel Eshun, Awudu Mahama described this deviation from the norm as not abnormal, especially considering the present circumstances.