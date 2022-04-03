5
Menu
News

Bagbin plans to establish a dialysis center in Wa

Agbada Alban S. K. Bagbin .jpeg Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has hinted of advanced ongoing plans to establish and run a functional dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

Speaker Bagbin made this disclosure at his residence in Wa on Saturday, April 2 when he met a cross section of journalists and football enthusiasts.

It was during the occasion of his personal donation of sports equipment to Real Crusaders Ladies Football Club, a Division One ladies football club based in Wa.

Touching on his commitment to use his privileged position as Speaker of Parliament to better the lot of the Upper West Region, the Rt Hon Bagbin intimated that he has been able to secure some support from an undisclosed source for the establishment of the dialysis unit.

He bemoaned the stress and difficulties that people of the Region endure whenever they have to seek medical attention, which requires resort to dialysis and hence the reason for which he is pushing relentlessly to bring the project to fruition.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: