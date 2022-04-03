Bagbin plans to establish a dialysis center in Wa

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has hinted of advanced ongoing plans to establish and run a functional dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

Speaker Bagbin made this disclosure at his residence in Wa on Saturday, April 2 when he met a cross section of journalists and football enthusiasts.



It was during the occasion of his personal donation of sports equipment to Real Crusaders Ladies Football Club, a Division One ladies football club based in Wa.

Touching on his commitment to use his privileged position as Speaker of Parliament to better the lot of the Upper West Region, the Rt Hon Bagbin intimated that he has been able to secure some support from an undisclosed source for the establishment of the dialysis unit.



He bemoaned the stress and difficulties that people of the Region endure whenever they have to seek medical attention, which requires resort to dialysis and hence the reason for which he is pushing relentlessly to bring the project to fruition.