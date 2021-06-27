Bagbin pledges to provide office accommodation for ex-parliamentary staff

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has supported calls for the creation of an institutional memory bank to help enhance the transfer of knowledge in the public service.

He said there is a pressing need for state institutions to create a common platform where present and retired public officials could share knowledge and transfer experiences.



The Speaker was addressing executives of the Ex-Parliamentary Service Staff Association of Ghana (EPSSAG) when they called on him in parliament.



The leadership of the EPSSAG called on the Speaker to remind him of a commitment that was made by his predecessor, Rev. Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye to allocate office accommodation that will serve as a secretariat for the association.



The Chairperson of the association, Ms. Lillian Bruce-Lyle who spoke on behalf of the group appealed to Speaker Bagbin to assist them to address critical concerns bothering on welfare and health needs.



That, she said, will ease the burden that is mostly associated with old age.



Ms. Bruce-Lyle urged the Speaker to support the association’s effort at creating an income-generating venture that will cushion the work of the association and its members.

Mr Bagbin, for his part, urged the group to ensure its members take advantage of the opportunity offered them to visit the Parliament’s Medical Centre for regular check-ups.



He said the centre can now boast of critical equipment to address some of their health challenges.



He assured them of his willingness to engage the relevant departments to see to it that an office accommodation is made available to support their work.



He urged them to develop programmes and activities that will bring both retired and serving staff together to share ideas on the need to ensure harmony in their work as parliamentary service staff.



Speaker Bagbin used the occasion to advise serving staff particularly directors to endeavor to soften their hold on what he described as undefined sources of power as the subordinate staffs they mishandle today may become the directors of tomorrow.