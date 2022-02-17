Bagbin praises Muntaka, Dan Botwe for always rocking made in Ghana outfits

Speaker Bagbin drops cloak for traditional wear

Alban Bagbin urges MPs to wear made in Ghana traditional outfit



Speaker commends MPs



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has commended some Members of Parliament for always promoting made in Ghana traditional outfits.



According to him, Dan Botwe and Mohammed Muntaka are some of the few members who have always made an effort to promote their own by wearing these outfits.



Speaking on the back of the need for Members of Parliament to promote traditional wear in the house during sitting, he commended three MPs for their appearance.



“Honourable Dan Botwe is my subject from birth and so he’s taken over from me and he is always traditional, simply dressed, very humble and down to earth. I know the MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka. When I met him he was then with the cocoa industry, you know as a young man, it took me time to convince him to come to this parliament. He is here today as a Chief Whip and he has performed his work very well. He is known to be a committed Muslim and he dresses as such.” The Speaker said on February 17, 2022.

He also mentioned Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as one of the people who also promote traditional wear. He also commended him for being outspoken, adding that whether people like him not he is Kennedy Agyapong.



“Whether you like Kennedy Agyapong or not, he is Kennedy Agyapong. Everybody knows who Kennedy Agyapong is and he has a character. You can disagree with him but that is him and he speaks his mind.”



Before Parliament went on recess last year, Alban Bagbin had given indication that as part of efforts to effect positive change and show leadership while at it, he would wear the gown for ceremonial occasions only and rather wear more local dresses when presiding over the House.



“From next year (i.e. 2022), apart from the focus on corruption, you will see me not only speaking but acting to change even the dress code and the code of conduct of Members of Parliament. As leaders, we must show the way; we must show direction.



“And so you will not be seeing me often again with that dress code, a suit and that aristocratic cloak or gown. You may be seeing me more with traditional dresses. I may be using that (suit, cloak) only for ceremonial occasions,” he stated in an interview on Momeen Tonight on GTV late last year.



At the commencement of the second sitting of the house, Alban Bagbin showed up in the chamber dressed as a traditional chief.

Alban Bagbin’s entry into the chamber was met with chants from the minority side of the house as his usual ceremonial outfit was ‘missing’ and in place, he had donned the traditional Kente over a white short-sleeved shirt with a chief’s crown.



Alban Bagbin has since maintained these looks as he keeps rocking different traditional outfits from different tribes across the country during sitting.







View his Timepath below:



