0
Menu
News

Bagbin refers Supreme Court Justice nominees to Appointments Committee

Appointments Committee Of Parliament Photo Some members of the Appointments Committee

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alban S.K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has referred four Supreme Court Justice nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration.

This move is in accordance with Article 144 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The general public have been asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated some four individuals to be justices of the Superior Courts - three from the Court of Appeal and one from the High Court.

Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu - are the nominees from the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate. 

PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service