Bagbin’s accolades to Mrs. Rawlings ‘explodes’ parliament during the 2022 SONA

Alban Bagbin with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Right Honorable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, left parliament in an ecstatic mood when he hurled accolades at the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

While introducing dignitaries who were in parliament for the President’s State of Nation Address, he acknowledged the presence of the wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings which saw lawmakers cheering up.



Mrs. Rawlings following the demise of her husband in late 2020, has not been seen much in public events except in recent times which may have informed the mood of the parliamentarians as she was being introduced.



The Speaker in introducing her unlike other dignitaries was quoted to have said “yes she has been a very bold lady and in fact, I can confirm that she has been one of the catalysts that brought the issue of women empowerment not only in Ghana but globally. We have the presence of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings”



The mention of her name attracted cheers from both sides of the house as she nodded and smiled in appreciation flanked by National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay and General Secretary John Boadu.

The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic of Ghana covering the economic, social, and financial state of the country according to Article 67 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.







