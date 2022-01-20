Bagbin’s attaché withdrawal: Kweku Baako tackles ‘educated fools from uneducated schools’

Alban Bagbin and Kweku Baako

Alban Bagbin's military attaché withdrawn

Minority suspects government interference



They suggest govt want to gag the Speaker of Parliament



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has chastised those who were happily circulating a January 21, 2021, letter from Parliament to the Ghana Armed Forces requesting for some military protection for the Speaker of Parliament.



According to a post on his Facebook timeline, these individuals had the tendency to reference a January 18, 2021, letter in “defence of the advocacy they champion relative to the controversy unfolding about Speaker Bagbin's request for elevated security protection involving the attachment of four military personnel to his official security detail.”



He said, after some “deliberate hesitation” he [Baako] has decided to share the January 18, letter from Parliament to the Ghana Armed Forces to enrich the public discourse and curtail the "ugly noises" from the "educated fools from uneducated schools."

“As I have indicated elsewhere, Speaker Bagbin may have had genuine reasons for his request for an elevated security protection. And ordinarily, and in principle, I have nothing against the granting of his request, especially if it is on "need-basis" in accordance with "stated protocols" as indicated in the statement of the Ministry of National Security issued recently (check paragraph 5 of that statement). The challenge is that such requests should be granted via the appropriate procedures.



“However, the uneducated talk of "constitutional violations or variations" of his (Speaker Bagbin's) Article 95(7) rights and "conditions of service" and " plots to undermine" his personal security because of perceived or real partisan political motivations get my goat. And must be placed where they actually deserve to be; the dustbin of history!



“I recall same or similar "ugly noises" were made in 2001 when President Rawlings' security detail was reviewed by the Kufuor Administration. The NDC went to court on that issue after their "ugly noises" in the public space. Could somebody kindly find out what happened at the Supreme Court, subsequently and eventually relative to that particular writ filed by the NDC?” Abdul Malik Kweku Baako questioned.



Background



The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, withdrew four military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.

The military indicated in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb that, the soldiers were attached to the Speaker ‘without proper procedure.’



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.



The officers, WO I Jafaru Bunwura, WO II Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



Find below Kweku Baako's full post



