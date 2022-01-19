Bagbin's letter informing Akufo-Addo of UAE medical trip

President Akufo-Addo confers with Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has officially written to President Akufo-Addo informing him that his absence from Ghana is to seek medical review in the United Arab Emirates.

The Speaker in his letter revealed that his absence from Ghana would be from Friday, 7 th January, 2022 till Sunday, 23 rd January 2022.



He said the absence is in order to honour an appointment for a medical review in the United Arab Emirates.

Find Bagbin's letter below:



