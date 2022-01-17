Bagbin’s military withdrawal: The complete details

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic

On January 11, the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, wrote to the Office of the Speaker, for the withdrawal of 4 military personnel attached to the Speaker.

According to the Chief of Staff, the military personnel were attached to the Speaker without proper procedure.



Several details have emerged following news of the withdrawal and GhanaWeb in this piece, puts this together:



Speaker responds to withdrawal:



It emerged that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, made a formal request to the military high command before the four military personnel were deployed to beef up his security detail.



A letter intercepted by GhanaWeb, dated January 21, 2021, under the letterhead of the Parliamentary Service and signed by Cyril K. O. Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, suggests that the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, wrote officially to the GAF to specifically request for the four military officers.

Parts of the letter read, “with reference to our letter PC/CS/112/20 dated 18 January 2021, in respect of the aforementioned subject [re-request for attachment of military personnel] the Speaker has requested that 196624 S/Sgt. Adekurah Andrew be replaced with 193211S/Sgt. Apugiba Awine David of 1 Bn.



The four soldiers, therefore, are:



1. 190195 WO II Jafaru Bunwura – (3 Bn)



2. 193211 S/Sgt. Apugiba Awine David – (1 Bn)



3. 190083 Sgt. Agbley Prosper – (ACTS)

4. 201021 Cpl. Bonney Prince – (ACTS)



All other details remain unchanged. Please accept the assurance of high esteem,” the statement concluded.



MPs, others react:



Reacting to this report, the Rockson-Nelson E.K. Dafeamekpor, MP, South Dayi, indicated that it is unconstitutional for the military high command to write a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, to withdraw his military attaché.



According to him, the contents of the letter is “politico-legally offensive” which breaches Article 95(7) of the 1992 Constitution and must be withdrawn with immediate effect.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NDC MP explained, the 1992 Constitution clearly states that the conditions of service of the Speaker and occupants of such independent arms of Government, cannot be varied to their detriment while in office.



“The content of the letter is not only politico-legally offensive but also a vainglorious assault on Parliament as an Organ of State. The letter is a patent breach of Article 95(7) of the Constitution, 1992, and must be withdrawn with immediate effect.



“The provisions of Articles 95(7) and 127(5) of the Constitution, 1992 provides clearly that the conditions of service of the Speaker and occupants of such independent Arms of Government, cannot be varied to their detriment while in office,” the MP’s statement said. This development did not go down well with the Minority caucus in parliament they believe the decision to withdraw soldiers providing security services to the Office of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is politically motivated.



Minority: The Minority caucus in parliament following this decision, says the Akufo-Addo government would be held responsible should anything untoward befall the Speaker.



They believe the decision by the military command was not carried out in good faith and is politically motivated.

In a press statement, they said “The Minority in Parliament is saddened and strongly denounce the withdrawal by President Akufo-Addo’s government of the military detail attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin with effect from the 14th January, 2022… If the action of the military high command is in good faith, the irregularity in relation to the attachment could be rectified without necessarily having to withdraw the personnel.”



“The minority is certain that the action of the military high command relative to the withdrawal of Mr Speaker’s security detail is politically motivated… The minority shall hold the government of President Akufo Addo responsible should the security of Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament be compromised in any way,” it added.



National Security speaks on the issue:



Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Security has reacted to the development. According to them, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin still has security protection and that reports creating the impression that his security protection has been withdrawn is a "misinterpretation."



The ministry further explained that the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament and that the service is only undertaken by the police through the parliamentary security support.